West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs ENG match live on TV and online

Liam Livingstone-led England would hope to level the three-match ODI series, when they square off against West Indies in the second game in Antigua. Shai Hope-led West Indies earlier gained a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating England in the first ODI by eight wickets. Liam Livingstone top-scored for England as they posted a below-par total of 209 in the first ODI. The visitors were bowled out in 45.1 overs. The left-handed Evin Lewis then hit eight sixes in his innings of 94 as West Indies reached the Duckworth-Lewis System revised total of 157. England's Jamie Overton, right, and Sam Curran look at the scoreboard. AP/PTI(AP11_01_2024_000157A)(AP)

Now, in the second ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, West Indies would hope to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead while England would hope to level the series.

Head-to-head record between West Indies and England:

Total Matches: 106

West Indies Won: 47

England Won: 53

No result: 6

Squads:

West Indies: Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde

England: Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jafer Chohan, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner

West Indies vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming details

When will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England take place?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and England will be played on Saturday, November 2 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England take place?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and England will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the2nd ODI between West Indies and England?

The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England won't be available in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between West Indies and England?

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and England will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.