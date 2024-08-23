Explore
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi 28oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Rain Stoppage
    SA
    Yet to bat
    WI
    Yet to bat
    WI elected to field
    Live

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 24, 2024 12:11 AM IST
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 24 Aug 2024 at 12:30 AM
    Venue : Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago

    West Indies squad -
    Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    South Africa squad -
    Jason Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 24, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(C), Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

    Aug 24, 2024 12:03 AM IST

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

    Aug 23, 2024 11:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs South Africa Match Details
    1st T20I of South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and South Africa to be held at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs South Africa Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes