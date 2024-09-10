Wet outfield keeps Afghanistan, NZ waiting for Test to start

Greater Noida: Poor drainage facilities played spoilsport again on Tuesday as a second consecutive day passed without a ball being bowled in the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. Despite considerable spells of bright sunshine on the first two days of the Test, the outfield continued to remain wet and unsafe for play. The heavy downpour on Monday night didn’t help matters, but even the toss not taking place yet reflects poorly on the preparedness of the venue in Greater Noida, which is hosting its first-ever Test. Groundsmen use a fan to dry the outfield before the start of the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. (AFP)

While the ground has played host to Afghanistan for five ODIs and six T20Is previously, its suitability for Test cricket merits serious scrutiny. To be sure, the National Capital Region (NCR) has experienced unusually heavy rain in recent weeks.

Of particular concern in the outfield seems to be the midwicket region at the pavilion end. The groundstaff dug up the wet patches in that area and also used table fans to dry other parts of the outfield, but their measures have been to no avail so far.

After inspections at 12pm and 3pm on Tuesday, confirmation came that ICC match referee Javagal Srinath had decided to abandon play for the day. Both teams stayed in their hotel rooms during the morning session. Some New Zealand players did make their way to the middle in the afternoon to have some net practice, but that was about it.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) issued a statement on Tuesday evening, saying that they had also considered Kanpur and Bengaluru as potential venues before going ahead with Greater Noida.

“Unfortunately, the other two were unavailable due to BCCI’s domestic matches, and the UAE’s extreme heat made it unsuitable for hosting a Test,” the statement read. “Given New Zealand’s busy schedule, we chose Greater Noida to ensure this important fixture takes place. It’s currently monsoon season in India, and persistent rain has affected India’s domestic competitions as well. While we can’t control the weather, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has provided us with additional machinery, and further efforts are underway to make the conditions ideal for the game to start.”