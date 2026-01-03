‘What is SRK's fault?’: India’s World Cup-winning legend miffed with politics entering sport after Mustafizur's IPL exit

1983 World Cup-winning star Madan Lal weighed in on Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from the IPL, which followed the BCCI’s request to KKR to release the Bangladesh pacer, a call the franchise accepted amid the prevailing political tensions between the two countries. Mustafizur has previously represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and was most recently snapped up by KKR for a hefty INR 9.2 crore at the mini-auction. The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman's participation after the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there. KKR have released Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.(ANI and PTI)

KKR found themselves under intense scrutiny in recent days following Mustafizur’s signing, with the franchise and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan drawing attention amid reports of atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Madan reacted to the BCCI’s move involving Mustafizur Rahman, highlighting the board’s decisive role while voicing his unease over political issues beginning to overshadow cricket and sport in general.

"You know, I think the BCCI has taken this decision because nobody can challenge them. Not even Shah Rukh Khan, because they come under the BCCI. So the BCCI has taken the decision. But I don't know why there is so much politics entering sports. I have no idea where cricket is heading, where sport is heading," Madan Lal told India Today.

"The things that happened in Bangladesh are very, very sad. But you see, a lot of these associations take the players into the firing line. That is the problem. They use the players. It's a very sad thing that is going on. Politics should not be involved in sport," he added.

“There must have been pressure from the high command”: Madan Lal

Madan spoke candidly about the issue, pointing to the situation in Bangladesh as the primary reason behind the call, while also defending Shah Rukh Khan by emphasising that auction decisions are made by committees and not driven by an individual owner.

"Yes, definitely. Because of what is going on in Bangladesh, that is why they must have taken this decision. I am talking straight here. There must have been pressure from the high command. That is why this decision was taken," he said. "What is Shah Rukh Khan's fault? This is a committee that takes decisions. When they sit in the auction, they are the people who pick the players and everything," Madan Lal said.