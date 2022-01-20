'What planning, what strategy is this?': Gavaskar 'can't understand' logic behind Venkatesh Iyer not bowling for India

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar could not wrap his head around the fact that all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was not given a single over to bowl by India captain KL Rahul during the first ODI against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday. With South Africa stitching a 200-plus-run partnership around Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, Iyer was not given the ball despite India’s bowlers not tasting any success.

In the team as an all-rounder, Iyer got the not ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. If the plan was for Iyer not to bowl, India opting Suryakumar ahead of him could have been a better option. Puzzled by this move, Gavaskar reckons a bowler like Venkatesh, whom teams haven’t seen much of, could have helped India break the massive partnership between Bavuma and van der Dussen and allowed India to come back into the game.

“Only the captain has the answer as to why Venkatesh wasn’t bowled even once. He is a new player who has just made a name for himself in the last 4-5 months. That is why he is in the Indian team. But oppositions don’t know much about him. And when such a scenario arises, giving a couple of overs will allow the batters to know him,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“And sometimes, that rhythm with which the batters are playing can also break. Had he given an over, something else could have happened. He could have given away 20-25 runs but at least it would have been something different.”

Failing to understand the head and toe of the decision, Gavaskar added that something similar happened with Shivam Dube. Although in the press conference, India batter Shikhar Dhawan explained why Venkatesh wasn't asked to bowl, saying that the spinner bowled well but numbers throw up a contrasting story. Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin combined to pick just 1 wicket for 106 runs as India managed to pick up only one wicket in the last 32 overs of the South African innings.

"I can't understand. Whenever a partnership is flourishing, a bowler whom the opposition hasn't ever faced, could be a good choice. Something similar happened with Shivam Dube. He too did not get the chances and encouragement that he should have. What is the reason behind it is something that might be answered in the press conference? What planning, what strategy was it that you didn’t even give him a single over," Gavaskar pointed out.