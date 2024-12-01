Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'When my name was announced, CSK had only INR 13 crore...': Team India star thanks franchise for 'bidding till 9 crore'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Deepak Chahar was picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction, thus ending a 7-year stint with CSK.

The 2025 IPL mega auction proved to be a dramatic affair, with 577 players going under the hammer across two action-packed days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Among the many big names on the move was Deepak Chahar, one of the most sought-after pacers in Indian cricket. After spending seven successful years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Chahar was released ahead of the auction, making his way to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a significant sum of 9.25 crore.

CSK players during IPL 2024(PTI)
CSK players during IPL 2024(PTI)

Chahar, who joined CSK in 2018, has been an integral part of the team’s bowling attack, particularly with his ability to deliver fiery spells in the powerplay overs. His contribution was crucial in CSK's three IPL title victories in 2018, 2021, and 2023, where he took pivotal wickets and consistently troubled opposition batters with his pace and accuracy.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Over his 76 matches for CSK, Chahar picked up a total of 76 wickets, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable pacers in the league. Chahar thanked MS Dhoni, the former CSK captain, for showing faith in him.

“Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that's why I wanted to come here. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse, but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore,” Chahar told Jatin Sapru o YouTube.

“I had made up my mind that it would be diffuclt. Last year, my name came first, that's why it was easier to get back to CSK.”

His time with CSK was not just about cricket, though. In a memorable moment during the 2021 season, Chahar proposed to his then-girlfriend, Jaya Bharadwaj, in the stands of the Dubai stadium after a match against Punjab Kings, making it a special chapter in his IPL journey.

CSK's loss, MI's gain

The decision to part ways with Chahar was undoubtedly a tough one for CSK, but the franchise's loss has turned into Mumbai Indians' gain. With his experience, skill, and track record, Chahar is expected to be a key player for MI in the upcoming season, adding further firepower to their already strong bowling lineup.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On