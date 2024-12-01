'When my name was announced, CSK had only INR 13 crore...': Team India star thanks franchise for 'bidding till 9 crore'
Deepak Chahar was picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction, thus ending a 7-year stint with CSK.
The 2025 IPL mega auction proved to be a dramatic affair, with 577 players going under the hammer across two action-packed days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Among the many big names on the move was Deepak Chahar, one of the most sought-after pacers in Indian cricket. After spending seven successful years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Chahar was released ahead of the auction, making his way to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a significant sum of ₹9.25 crore.
Chahar, who joined CSK in 2018, has been an integral part of the team’s bowling attack, particularly with his ability to deliver fiery spells in the powerplay overs. His contribution was crucial in CSK's three IPL title victories in 2018, 2021, and 2023, where he took pivotal wickets and consistently troubled opposition batters with his pace and accuracy.
Over his 76 matches for CSK, Chahar picked up a total of 76 wickets, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable pacers in the league. Chahar thanked MS Dhoni, the former CSK captain, for showing faith in him.
“Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that's why I wanted to come here. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse, but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore,” Chahar told Jatin Sapru o YouTube.
“I had made up my mind that it would be diffuclt. Last year, my name came first, that's why it was easier to get back to CSK.”
His time with CSK was not just about cricket, though. In a memorable moment during the 2021 season, Chahar proposed to his then-girlfriend, Jaya Bharadwaj, in the stands of the Dubai stadium after a match against Punjab Kings, making it a special chapter in his IPL journey.
CSK's loss, MI's gain
The decision to part ways with Chahar was undoubtedly a tough one for CSK, but the franchise's loss has turned into Mumbai Indians' gain. With his experience, skill, and track record, Chahar is expected to be a key player for MI in the upcoming season, adding further firepower to their already strong bowling lineup.