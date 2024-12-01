'When my name was announced, CSK had only INR 13 crore...': Team India star thanks franchise for 'bidding till 9 crore'

The 2025 IPL mega auction proved to be a dramatic affair, with 577 players going under the hammer across two action-packed days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Among the many big names on the move was Deepak Chahar, one of the most sought-after pacers in Indian cricket. After spending seven successful years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Chahar was released ahead of the auction, making his way to Mumbai Indians (MI) for a significant sum of ₹9.25 crore. CSK players during IPL 2024(PTI)

Chahar, who joined CSK in 2018, has been an integral part of the team’s bowling attack, particularly with his ability to deliver fiery spells in the powerplay overs. His contribution was crucial in CSK's three IPL title victories in 2018, 2021, and 2023, where he took pivotal wickets and consistently troubled opposition batters with his pace and accuracy.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

Over his 76 matches for CSK, Chahar picked up a total of 76 wickets, solidifying his reputation as one of the most reliable pacers in the league. Chahar thanked MS Dhoni, the former CSK captain, for showing faith in him.

“Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that's why I wanted to come here. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse, but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore,” Chahar told Jatin Sapru o YouTube.

“I had made up my mind that it would be diffuclt. Last year, my name came first, that's why it was easier to get back to CSK.”

His time with CSK was not just about cricket, though. In a memorable moment during the 2021 season, Chahar proposed to his then-girlfriend, Jaya Bharadwaj, in the stands of the Dubai stadium after a match against Punjab Kings, making it a special chapter in his IPL journey.

CSK's loss, MI's gain

The decision to part ways with Chahar was undoubtedly a tough one for CSK, but the franchise's loss has turned into Mumbai Indians' gain. With his experience, skill, and track record, Chahar is expected to be a key player for MI in the upcoming season, adding further firepower to their already strong bowling lineup.