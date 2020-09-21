e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘When Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him’: Ricky Ponting

‘When Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him’: Ricky Ponting

On being asked about Sourav Ganguly being at the helm of the BCCI, Ricky Ponting revealed that he was the first one to wish him after Ganguly was given the post.

cricket Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.
File image of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.(IPL)
         

Former Australia captain and current Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting believes that the BCCI did a brilliant job by appointing Sourav Ganguly as the President. Ganguly had revolutionised the Indian team in the early 2000s when he was appointed the captain. Under his leadership, the Indian team developed a never-say-die attitude and went on to win some memorable matches against top teams in the world.

Ponting and Ganguly often found each other at loggerheads during their playing days as the rivalry between India and Australia on the cricket grounds intensified at the time. But on being asked about the former left-handed batsman being at the helm of the BCCI, Ponting revealed that he was the first one to wish him after Ganguly was given the post.

Also read: KXIP coach Anil Kumble reacts after super over loss to Delhi Capitals

“When he became the BCCI President, I was the first one to wish him. He and I have a great working relationship since our playing days and we have worked together at Delhi Capitals as well last season,” Ponting said while speaking on InsideSport’s ‘Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series’ show.

“I think BCCI has done a brilliant job putting together the IPL and it was only a few months back that I was discussing the possibilities of the IPL taking place with the DC management,” the 45-year-old further added.

Also read: ‘What they’ve lacked is bowlers’: Kevin Pietersen highlights RCB’s perennial weakness

Ponting was also questioned on the SOP laid down by BCCI as part of the bio-secure protocols in the UAE. In his response, Ponting said that the players found it tough to follow the strict guidelines but will adjust as and when they start playing matches.

“The restrictions and protocols have been very tight and probably hasn’t been that enjoyable for the players but as we get some matches under the belt I think everyone is going to settle down,” Ponting signed off.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
Maximum good for farmers, says PM on agri bills. Ally Nitish Kumar agrees
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
12 parties have sought time to meet president over farm bills: Congress MP
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In