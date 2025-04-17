When the ball is listening to you, it does exactly what you want it to do: Siraj

Mumbai: Following a below-par 2024 season with the Indian team in home conditions, when he averaged 57.50 in Tests vs England), 34.50 vs Bangladesh and 58 vs New Zealand, there were doubts about how Mohammed Siraj would turn up at the IPL. Mohammed Siraj is relishing the role as the leader of Gujarat Titans’ pace attack with 10 wickets in six matches. (PTI)

The first IPL game didn’t go well (0/54), but then he produced a magical incoming delivery to knock back his India captain Rohit Sharma’s middle stump against Mumbai Indians. From that moment on, he has been a transformed bowler, with superb spells against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the ball coming out of his hand nicely, Siraj is relishing the role as the leader of Gujarat Titans’ pace attack, playing a pivotal role in taking them to No 2 spot on the points table, with 10 wickets in six matches.

Excerpts from an interview with the pacer:

The first game of IPL 2025 didn’t go well, what clicked for you after that?

I was playing a match after a long break and little bit off in game awareness. I knew I was bowling very well but my execution was not up to the mark. After that I analysed and realised it, I had only one mindset that I should consider — I am the best. I knew it’s about execution and it will happen from the second game.

What was the work you put in coming into the IPL?

When I started cricket, I used to enjoy my bowling, but as I started progressing step-by-step (in international cricket), thoughts about selection, my future, what will happen, not happen, all these things brought burden on me. Now I am living in the present, enjoying my bowling, and the ball is coming out of the hand well. I have worked on my fitness as well, on my mindset, these things are giving me confidence and I am enjoying doing it a lot.

As a player, how do you know it’s going to be your day?

After a couple of deliveries you get to know how the ball is coming out of the hand, (whether) it is landing at the spot where I want it to, you get the feeling that aaj mein hi hoon (I am the one), today is going to be my day. When you are able to execute both inswing and outswing, the wobble seam is also going nicely then I know it is my day, and I will enjoy it. It is a heady feeling.

The Rohit Sharma dismissal and the spell vs RCB are most talked about performances...

To Rohit bhai, it was a wobble seam, using which I have taken many wickets. I tried that, there are chances of getting leg before and bowled with that, but you don’t know how much it will cut. As they say, when the ball is listening to you, it does exactly how you want it to do. I enjoyed that wicket. versus RCB, it was very emotional because I have played there for many seasons.

What role has been given to you by Ashish Nehra?

He simply says, “I know what you can do, just go and enjoy your bowling. Whether you get hit for 60 or 40, I know what you can do, just go out there and enjoy, don’t think too much”. As a player that (backing) is enough.

You have worked a lot with Bharat Arun. What does he lay emphasis on?

Just the confidence -- his words give you so much boost. Before going to Australia, I had spoken to him, he said the same thing -- enjoy your bowling and hit the same length, even if you don’t get a wicket, your economy rate will improve and from the other end your partner will get the wicket. Don’t run after wickets, when you start getting wickets you will yourself be shocked how I am getting so many wickets. Bindaas reh, eat well, train well, be happy.

From 2021 Australia to now, how do you assess yourself as a bowler?

The 2021 Test series against Australia was a life changing moment for me. My mindset became better. Earlier I used to doubt myself, after that I realised “yaar accha toh chal raha hai. Wicket bhi mil raha hai”, I have got lot of success with my wobble seam delivery. I became the No 1 ODI bowler also, so my graph has gone up only. The debut at MCG and by the last Test I was leading the attack. After that my graph has gone up. It gave me a lot of confidence. It was a big thing to beat Australia. That I enjoyed a lot and lived that moment.