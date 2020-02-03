‘When you don’t play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt’: Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni comeback

cricket

MS Dhoni does not have a BCCI central contract and MS Dhoni is not featuring in the domestic tournaments going around in the company. The former Indian captain has been out of action since India got ousted from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals. Following this, Dhoni has been on an extended break and this has prompted plenty of debates and deliberations over his future.

Weighing on this issue, former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has said that Dhoni’s comeback looks difficult as he has not played cricket for a long time now and hence, it will not be easy for the selectors to pick him even when he is available.

“If you haven’t played cricket for so long then I don’t think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there’ll be important and selectors should see what is best for the country. Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don’t play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone’s mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn’t happen,” Kapil told ABP News

The upcoming IPL season is extremely important for several Indian players as the selectors will be watching them closely owing to the T20 World Up which will be held in Australia later this year.

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided,” Shastri told IANS.

“There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country,” he said.