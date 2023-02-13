Watch - ‘Who told that I frequently upload TikTok videos?’: Umar Akmal lashes at reporter, says ‘It would be better if…’

Cricketers lashing at reporters is quite common these days and a similar episode was witnessed during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presser involving Umar Akmal. The Quetta Gladiators batter lost his cool, when a journalist asked him about his fitness and TikTok videos.

Umar snapped at the reporter and urged him to refrain from asking questions based on his personal life. “Who has told you that I frequently upload videos on TikTok?” questioned Akmal. “It is my personal life and it is in front of everyone. It would be better if you refrain from asking such questions,” he added.

Akmal also asserted that nothing is wrong with his fitness, claiming himself as “superfit”.

“Fitness is in front of you. I am not the only one. If you ask other players about it, they will also answer it in the same way,” he said. “I have worked very hard on my fitness and I am feeling super fit,” he added.

Questions regarding Akmal's fitness was recently highlighted by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The ex-cricketer had stated that the batter should consider himself lucky for being picked by Gladiators despite poor performance.

"Umar Akmal should thank Quetta Gladiators because other franchises were not interested in picking him in PSL. Umar Akmal has problem of fitness since quite a long. I like him as a batter, but Umar Akmal still has to work upon his fitness a lot," Afridi was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

The latest edition of PSL will get underway on Monday, with Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultan locking horns with Lahore Qalandars in the season opener. The clash will also see star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi returning to action, having spent a significant time on the sideline due to knee injury.

Meanwhile, Gladiators will get their campaign underway against Multan on Wednesday.

