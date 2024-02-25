Why Rohit Sharma mocked Ben Foakes and England's false catch claim against Yashasvi Jaiswal from dressing room

India captain Rohit Sharma was clearly not pleased with England and Ben Foakes after they prematurely celebrated the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. During the 20th over of the Indian innings, Jaiswal nicked Ollie Robinson to the keeper… or so it seemed. The two on-field officials went upstairs to the third umpire who decided that the ball had touched the ground before completely landing in Foakes' gloves. The England group, who were ecstatic upon watching the replay on the big screen, were left shellshocked when the big NOT OUT flashed on the screen, clearly indicating that Ben Stokes and Co. were confident that the take was clean. You can't keep Rohit Sharma out of action (Screengrabs)

Rohit wasn't impressed though. He clearly felt there was no need for England to get carried away. Perhaps deep down, Rohit believed that England knew it was not out, so when he realised that Ben Stokes and Foakes were actually quite shocked – as their reactions proved – that the decision went in favour of the batter, Rohit was caught mocking the catch on camera. Of course, things calmed down and a smile returned on the face of the Indian captain, but there was something about the whole occurrence that left Rohit a tad miffed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch:

And here's why. Earlier in the day, when Kuldeep Yadav induced a nick off Joe Root's bat and the ball did not carry to Rohit at slips, the India captain immediately signalled to the umpire and everyone else that there was nothing in there. Even as Dhruv Jurel walked up to Rohit, the India captain simply got up, shook his head and threw the ball back. Although Rohit made a third umpire signal himself to convey the same to the umpire, the expressions on his face were enough to declare it not out. As the old cricketing adage goes, if the fielder is uncertain about a catch, it isn't one.

Also Read: 'Ben Stokes should learn from Rohit Sharma', ENG blasted over Jaiswal act with India captain's 'spirit of game' moment

Why Rohit Sharma wasn't happy

"The reason Rohit isn't happy there is because he had a similar incident this morning. Joe Root's outside edge didn't quite carry. He said it didn't carry there and he came up with it straightaway. You could see that he is saying it's not out. Or maybe it was," Nick Knight said in commentary.

Watch below:

Rohit was following the action from the dressing room because he was the first man out for India, edging James Anderson to Foakes for 2, while Jaiswal continued to wage a lone battle. Jaiswal, who was batting on 30 and India's score 70/1 when the confusion broke out, top-scored for India on Day 2 with 73 and with this went past 600 runs in the series. With Jaiswal and Gill putting on a partnership of 82 runs, India were finding their way before disaster struck. Gill was out LBW by Shoaib Bashir which marked the beginning of the slide for the home team.

One brought two, two brought three and three brought four for Bashir, who knocked over the struggling Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja to finish with 4/84. India's hopes now hinge on their last-recognised pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel. Because had it not been for their unbeaten 42-run stand, India would have been trailing England by a lot more than 134 runs.