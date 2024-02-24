'Ben Stokes should learn from Rohit Sharma': ENG blasted over Jaiswal act with India captain's 'spirit of game' moment

The England team's sportsman spirit was fumed at on Saturday after the players broke into a jubilant celebration, having claimed the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the fourth Test against India, but it was adjudged not out by the third umpire. England captain Ben Stokes was called out for his act with fans reminding him of a certain Rohit Sharma moment from the same day. Fans were not happy with the reaction of England players during the Yashasvi Jaiswal not-out scene

It happened during the second session on Saturday in Ranchi when Ollie Robinson angle across a length delivery which Jaiswal needlessly poked to generate an outside edge as the ball carried towards wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who dived forward to collect the ball.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Although Foakes was not certain about the dismissal, the likes of Joe Root and Stokes were confident after taking a first glimpse at the replay as they began celebration. Jaiswal, meanwhile waited for the final decision as it was sent upstairs. Third umpire Joe Wilson played the video a few times before concluding that the ball bounced into Foakes' gloves, leaving England players shocked.

The reaction of the England players left fans on social media angry as they reminded them of Rohit's "spirit of game" act earlier on Day 2. The India captain had taken a catch at slip to dismiss Joe Root, but was unsure about it as he himself asked the on-field umpire to refer it upstairs. It was Wilson again, who adjudged that the ball had bounced into his hand.

Here is how fans reacted on X…

India captain Rohit Sharma, who was in the dressing room with an eye on the proceedings in the match, looked puzzled at England celebrating as he gestured with his hands signalling that the ball bounced into the mitts. He was later seen smiling when Jaiswal was given not out.

The leaft-hander, who indeed survived in that delivery, completed his half-century shortly after, but India were reduced to 131 for four at Tea with Shoaib Bashir picking three wickets during the session.