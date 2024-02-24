Ben Stokes aghast after Yashasvi Jaiswal given not out by third umpire, Rohit Sharma disagrees with strong reaction

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the most threatening opposition player for England in the ongoing Test series, having amassed close to 600 runs in seven innings so far, including two back-to-back double hundreds. Often have England managed to get snare wickets from the other end of the crease, but Jaiswal's ability to take the game deep with big knocks have left them frustrating. On Saturday afternoon, England broke into a jubilant celebration after Ollie Robinson managed to draw an edge from the young India opener when he was on 40. However, the third umpire's decision on Jaiswal left England captain Ben Stokes aghast while India captain Rohit Sharma disagreed with the whole incident with a strong reaction. Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma's contrasting reactions on third umpire's call on Yashasvi Jaiswal

It happened in the final delivery of the 20th over of India's innings when Robinson angled across a length delivery as Jaiswal went for a needless push, leading to an outside edge. The ball carried towards wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who dived forward to collect the ball.

England players were elated at having Jaiswal dismissed before getting to his half-century. Joe Root in particular was immensely confident about the dismissal, but Foakes still looked confused. The left-handed batter, too, stood his ground as the decision was sent upstairs.

Third umpire Joel Wilson watched a couple of replays and decided that the ball bounced into Foakes' mitts. India captain Rohit Sharma as well disagreed with England players feeling that it was out as he was seen gesturing with the hand, indicating that the ball bounced before going into the gloves. The giant screen soon reflected 'Not Out', leaving England players in complete disbelief. Stokes was left shocked, with his hands over his mouth before he uttered, "I'm out". Rohit, meanwhile, smiled on.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, India came across a similar situation when Rohit had dived forward to scoop up a catch at slip after Kuldeep Yadav found the outside edge against Joe Root, who was then batting on 119. But the India skipper, who was unsure over taking a clean catch, showed great sportsmanship as he asked the on-field umpire to send it upstairs. Third umpire Wilson found out that the ball bounced before going into Rohit's hands as Root survived.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, marshalled on to score a half-century in 89 balls against England in India's first innings, his fourth fifty-plus score in the series, as the hosts crossed the 100-run mark in the innings.