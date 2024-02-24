 Ben Stokes left fuming, has heated chat with umpire on Day 2 of 4th India Test | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Ben Stokes left fuming, has heated chat with umpire at stroke of Tea on Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test

Ben Stokes left fuming, has heated chat with umpire at stroke of Tea on Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 24, 2024 03:05 PM IST

The commentators were left clueless at the England captain Ben Stokes' reaction

England captain Ben Stokes' emotions ranged from being elated at the quick wickets that fell towards the end of the second session on Day 2 of the fourth Test in Ranchi against India to being completely shocked when Yashasvi Jaiswal was given not out by the third umpire during the same hour. Eventually, at the stroke of Tea, Stokes was left fuming as he charged towards the on-field umpire.

Ben Stokes was seen having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire
Ben Stokes was seen having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire

It was before the final delivery of the 40th over when Stokes was seen walking towards umpire Kumar Dharmasena. He was particularly angry as he was seen pointing towards something. The commentators were left clueless at the England captain's reaction, but it probably was regarding the weather. It had become dark in Ranchi owing to overcast conditions throughout the day, and hence, the floodlights were switched on. Dharmasena responded calmly to Stokes before the last delivery was bowled and Tea was called.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes aghast after Yashasvi Jaiswal given not out by third umpire, Rohit Sharma disagrees with strong reaction

England managed to take control in the second session after Shoaib Bashir picked up three wickets. He trapped Shubman Gill, undid Rajat Patidar and got rid of Ravindra Jadeja with a bat-pad dismissal at fine short leg as India slipped from 86 for 1 to 131 for four at Tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, as it has been through the series against England, carried on India's innings single-handedly with his half-century off 89 balls. It was his fourth fifty-plus score in the series, which includes two double centuries, as he took his tally of runs to 599 at Tea. Jaiswal's efforts saw India reduce the deficit to 222 runs before the start of the final session on Saturday, but England look prime to get a healthy first innings lead.

Earlier in the day, former England captain Joe Root remained not out on 122, after notching up his first fifty-plus score in the series, as the visitors ended with 353 runs in the first innings. Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers. The debutant picked three wickets, while the left-armer snared four others.

