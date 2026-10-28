WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: 150 players to go under the hammer for 27 slots
WPL 2027 Auction Live: Follow the updates for all the bidding action, player signings and squad changes as five teams compete to fill 27 slots from a pool of 150 players.
WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The battle for the final spots in the Women's Premier League gets underway today, with 150 players set to go under the hammer at the WPL Auction 2027. The five franchises have 27 slots to fill, with Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australia's Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris, and England's Sophia Dunkley among the names expected to draw interest. Mumbai's 16-year-old batter Ira Jadhav, who smashed 346 off 157 balls in the Women's Under-19 One-Day tournament last year, could also attract strong bids. UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to add depth to their squad as they target a third title. Follow our WPL Auction 2027 live blog for the latest bidding updates, player signings and team-wise squad details.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 05:25:35 PM IST
RCB, DC and GG look to fill fewer slots
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, who all made it to the WPL 2026 playoffs, retained most of their core players ahead of the new season. As a result, the three franchises have fewer slots to fill at today's auction as they look to make targeted additions to their squads.
- 28 Oct 2026, 05:16:19 PM IST
Most Players in INR 10 lakh bracket!
The ₹10 lakh bracket dominates the WPL 2027 auction pool, accounting for 109 of the 150 players (72.7%). Another 31 players have registered at ₹30 lakh (20.7%), while four each are listed at ₹20 lakh and ₹40 lakh. Only two players carry the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. With 27 vacancies across five franchises, the lower-price bracket offers the largest pool of options.
-Update from Probuddha Bhattacharjee-
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- 28 Oct 2026, 05:07:03 PM IST
Dunkley, Harris among top names
England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris are among the big names to watch out for at the WPL Auction 2027. Both will be among the players attracting interest as the five franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.
- 28 Oct 2026, 04:54:25 PM IST
All-rounders dominate auction pool!
All-rounders dominate the WPL 2027 auction pool, with 76 of the 150 registered players (50.7%) belonging to the category. Bowlers form the second-largest group with 38 players (25.3%), followed by 24 specialist batters (16%) and 12 wicketkeepers (8%). The figures include the four late additions to the auction list, with Medhavi Bidhuri and Samaira Raghav classified as all-rounders. With only 27 squad vacancies available across five franchises, competition for contracts will be intense. - Update from Probuddha Bhattacharjee -
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- 28 Oct 2026, 04:50:31 PM IST
Mumbai Indians to enter with smallest purse
Mumbai Indians head into the WPL Auction 2027 with ₹90 lakh remaining, the smallest purse among the five franchises. Their spending options will be limited as they look to fill their vacant slots ahead of the new season.
- 28 Oct 2026, 04:42:07 PM IST
122 Indian Players in Auction List!
Indian cricketers account for 122 of the 150 players (81.3%) in the WPL 2027 auction pool, with 28 overseas players representing nine countries. Australia leads the overseas contingent with 11 players, followed by South Africa and Scotland with four each. England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand have two representatives apiece, while Ireland, the Netherlands and the UAE have one each. The updated list includes four late additions ahead of the auction in Kochi.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 04:33:02 PM IST
UP Warriorz enter with biggest purse!
UP Warriorz have the biggest purse among the five teams heading into the WPL Auction 2027, with ₹3.75 crore available to spend. They will look to make the most of their budget as they aim to fill their remaining slots.
- 28 Oct 2026, 04:20:13 PM IST
New additions in auctions list!
The WPL 2027 auction list has been expanded to 150 players with four late additions ahead of the bidding in Kochi today. New Zealand's Bree Illing has a base price of ₹30 lakh, while uncapped Indian players Medhavi Bidhuri, Samaira Raghav and Avanya Jain have each been listed at a base price of ₹10 lakh.
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- 28 Oct 2026, 03:56:39 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the WPL 2027 auction. A total of 150 players will go under the hammer today, with the five franchises looking to fill 27 available slots ahead of the new season. UP Warriorz have the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore, while Mumbai Indians have ₹90 lakh left to spend. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the live updates, key signings and bidding developments as the teams look to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned for all the action from the auction, which begins at 5:30 PM IST.