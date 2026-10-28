WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: 150 players to go under the hammer for 27 slots

WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The battle for the final spots in the Women's Premier League gets underway today, with 150 players set to go under the hammer at the WPL Auction 2027. The five franchises have 27 slots to fill, with Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, Australia's Sophie Molineux and Grace Harris, and England's Sophia Dunkley among the names expected to draw interest. Mumbai's 16-year-old batter Ira Jadhav, who smashed 346 off 157 balls in the Women's Under-19 One-Day tournament last year, could also attract strong bids. UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore, while defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to add depth to their squad as they target a third title. Follow our WPL Auction 2027 live blog for the latest bidding updates, player signings and team-wise squad details.