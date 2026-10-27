WPL 2027 auction: UP Warriorz have 3.75 crore but face eight vacancies and major squad gaps to fix

UP Warriorz enter the WPL 2027 auction with the biggest purse. They have a kitty of ₹3.75 crore, but also some major issues to address during the event on October 28.

UP Warriorz will be looking to build a trophy-winning squad for 2027. (WPL)

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The Warriorz can fill eight spots during the auction, including three overseas positions. The franchise will look to strengthen its core while giving the squad a more balanced look by adding specialists.

UP Warriorz squad ahead of WPL 2027 auction

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Batters: Meg Lanning✈️, Phoebe Litchfield✈️, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh

Wicketkeeper: Shipra Giri

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey

Spin bowler: Sophie Ecclestone✈️

Pace bowler: Kranti Gaud

UPW released nine players: Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin✈️, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Amy Jones✈️, Chloe Tryon✈️, Charli Knott✈️, Gongadi Trisha and Suman Meena. Tara Norris was subsequently traded to the Mumbai Indians for ₹10 lakh, leaving ten retained players.

Buying power of the franchises during the WPL 2027 auction.

SWOT: A strong core but a lack of power-hitters

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{{^usCountry}} With Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol, the batting looks settled. But their strike rates last season show that they lack a genuine hitter beyond Litchfield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol, the batting looks settled. But their strike rates last season show that they lack a genuine hitter beyond Litchfield. {{/usCountry}}

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Lanning and Deol can provide stability at the top, while Sharma can repair the innings when needed before launching towards the end. However, a batter who can increase the scoring rate in the middle overs will probably be their biggest target.

UP Warriorz's squad depth

The bowling department has a great foundation. Sophie Ecclestone will lead the attack, while Deepti brings experience. They have Shikha Pandey providing stability in the pace department, while Kranti Gaud gives them wicket-taking ability. The Warriorz lacked a consistent wicket-taker last season; adding another overseas pace option could benefit them.

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Another concern for the franchise is the wicketkeeping department. Shipra Giri is their only option. So, they would look to add depth and perhaps someone who can be a first-team candidate with her batting abilities.

Priority one: Bring in a power-hitter

Grace Harris could be UP's most important target. With her hitting abilities at the top, she could complement Litchfield and Lanning brilliantly. Harris was part of the franchise for the first three seasons before joining RCB for the 2026 campaign.

The Warriorz can stay in the bidding war up to ₹80 lakh without losing focus on their other targets. If Harris crosses that mark, they can pursue someone like Chloe Tryon or Chamari Athapaththu.

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Also Read: WPL 2027 auction: Wicket-keepers likely to be key attraction

Priority two: Securing an Indian wicketkeeper

G Kamalini will be available at a base price of ₹40 lakh. Securing her services would ensure that UP have Indian batting depth and wicketkeeping cover. Though Kamalini does not yet have a great WPL record, her potential makes her a sought-after player at the auction.

The Warriorz can look to push up to around ₹70 lakh for Kamalini. Uma Chetry and Taniyaa Bhatia could be other Indian alternatives. They can also pursue Sarah Bryce, who could be an economical overseas option, bringing the flexibility of a fifth overseas player due to her Associate-nation status.

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Requirement Primary Target Base Price Bidding Ceiling Alternatives 1 Overseas power-hitter Grace Harris INR 30 lakh INR 80 lakh Chloe Tryon, Chamari Athapaththu 2 Indian wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini INR 40 lakh INR 70 lakh Uma Chetry, Taniyaa Bhatia 3 Overseas seam all-rounder Heather Graham INR 40 lakh INR 65 lakh Orla Prendergast, Rosemary Mair 4 Indian batting depth Raghvi Bisht INR 30 lakh INR 45 lakh Tejal Hasabnis 5 Indian pace cover Titas Sadhu INR 30 lakh INR 35 lakh Saim Thakor, Shabnam Shakil 6 Associate wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce INR 10 lakh INR 20 lakh Babette de Leede 7 Wrist-spin backup Chandni Sharma INR 10 lakh INR 20 lakh Priya Mishra, Poonam Khemnar 8 Indian batting cover Vrinda Dinesh INR 10 lakh INR 20 lakh Gongadi Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat View All

Supporting purchases

Heather Graham, at a base price of ₹40 lakh, could be a good addition to the UP bowling attack. She picked up 19 wickets in the 2026 Women's T20 Blast and could bring a different dimension to the existing bowling line-up. The Warriorz can push up to ₹65 lakh for Graham, while considering Orla Prendergast and Rosemary Mair as alternatives.

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Raghvi Bist could add valuable depth to the Indian batting department, while the Warriorz can look to buy Titas Sadhu to strengthen their domestic pace attack. Besides, leg-spinner Chandni Sharma and batter Vrinda Dinesh could also be options worth pursuing.

The bidding rule

With ₹3.75 crore in their purse for eight places, UP can push for some marquee buys. They can pursue players like Kamalini, Harris, and Graham to strengthen their squad, but the squad should be balanced. They also have to make supporting purchases to improve their squad depth, and pursuing big names should not force them to sacrifice that.