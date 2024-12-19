Menu Explore
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
WTC 2023-25: SA skipper Bavuma talks up the 'World Cup for red-ball players'

ANI |
Dec 19, 2024 06:51 PM IST

Sitting atop the ICC World Test Championship 2025 points table, South Africa is within touching distance of making the final in June 2025. Ahead of the two Tests against Pakistan, starting from December 26 onwards, the final series in this WTC cycle for South Africa, their captain Bavuma spoke about what reaching their first-ever WTC Final would mean to the team.

Johannesburg [South Africa], : South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma expressed his side's desire to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, which will take place at Lord's in the UK next year in June, calling it a "World Cup for red-ball players".

Sitting atop the ICC World Test Championship 2025 points table, South Africa is within touching distance of making the final in June 2025. Ahead of the two Tests against Pakistan, starting from December 26 onwards, the final series in this WTC cycle for South Africa, their captain Bavuma spoke about what reaching their first-ever WTC Final would mean to the team.

"The World Test Championship, it is a World Cup for the red-ball players. We have obviously set our sights on seeing ourselves in that final," he said as quoted by ICC.

Having swept Sri Lanka 2-0 in their previous Test assignment, South Africa now needs to win one of their two Tests against Pakistan to confirm their berth in the WTC Final. They have won six Tests, lost three and drawn one Test so far.

"We have given ourselves a very good opportunity to do so and we are quite close to that," Bavuma said.

"We have played some good cricket as a team. We would want to continue that. That championship means a lot as well to cricket around the world," he added.

The other teams in contention for the final are Australia, India and Sri Lanka, who occupy the second, third and fifth slots in the points table respectively.

With increased focus on the Test game as the WTC cycle heads towards a thrilling conclusion, Bavuma highlighted what stood out about Test cricket.

"I think from a pure skill point of view, as players, we have always wanted to play Test cricket. You want to see yourself succeeding where things are tough, where you are tested for long periods. Test cricket is the purest form of the game and there's a reason why they say that," he concluded.

In four Tests this year, Bavuma has scored 432 runs in four matches and eight innings at an average of 61.71, with one century and four fifties to his name and best score of 113. In the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka won by Proteas, he scored 327 runs at an average of 81.75, with a century and three fifties to his name and best score of 113.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
