Mumbai dressing room cheers as Yashasvi Jaiswal scores 1st run off 54th ball, UP dugout comes up with epic reaction

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped anchor during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh, playing a markedly different innings to the ones that Rajasthan Royals fans may have become used to seeing in the Indian Premier League. Opening the innings, Jaiswal did not score a single run for the first 53 balls of his innings.

When he finally did, his Mumbai teammates ended up sarcastically cheering him from the dressing room and even some of the UP players joined in with the applause. Jaiswal was a good sport about it and raised his bat towards the dressing rooms.

Jaiswal scored no runs throughout his 66-run opening stand with captain Prithvi Shaw, who fell in the 21st over after scoring 64 runs off 71 balls. He finally got off the mark with a four off the last ball of the next over.

Jaiswal had scored 100 runs off 227 balls in the first innings, which was his red-ball century in just his second first class match.

Earlier, Sri Lanka batting great Kumar Sangakkara, who was head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 IPL season, reserved high praise for Jaiswal.

“We saw what Yashasvi can do last season; we are still scratching the surface with him. He’s very exciting and a guy who has tremendous courage and determination growing up. He’s committed and works hard, sometimes too hard. He wants to learn all the time. We are very fortunate to have come across Yashasvi and have him in our squad,” he added.

