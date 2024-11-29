New Delhi [India], : Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop lauded New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips for his useful performances as an all-round player, saying that the player is someone whose "Playing DNA" is something one wishes could be extracted and transplanted to other players. "You wish you could extract their Playing DNA....": Ian Bishop lauds NZ star Glenn Phillips

Phillips continued to prove his great utility as an all-rounder, scoring a fighting half-century with the bat as he helped the Kiwis touch the 300-run mark in their first innings of the first Test against England at Christchurch's Hagley Oval Stadium.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

This knock made Ian admire Phillips' "energy and fighting spirit." Taking to X, he wrote, "There are some cricketers you wish you could extract their "Playing DNA" and transplant it to some others. Glenn Phillips energy and fighting spirit is one."

https://x.com/irbishi/status/1862264349013782604

Phillips has gained acclaim within the cricket fraternity for being a multi-faceted player. Equipped with the capability of playing the long game and scoring rapid knocks, Phillips knows how to switch gears and turn things in his team's favour. He has scored 3,320 runs in 126 international matches at an average of 33.20, with two centuries and 20 fifties in 119 matches. In 13 Tests, he has made 669 runs in 22 innings, averaging 37.16 and scoring at a strike rate of 72.16. He has scored five half-centuries with the best score of 87.

Also, the 27-year-old is a useful right-arm off-break spin bowler, with 49 international wickets to his name at an average of 30.55 and best figures of 5/45. He has a Test five-wicket haul to his name.

Whenever required, Phillips can also step in as a wicketkeeper and work tidily behind the stumps. He is also known to be an exceptional fielder, having taken some stunning diving catches over the years.

This year in international cricket, Phillips has scored 783 runs at an average of 32.62, with four half-centuries, striking at 88.77. His best score is 78. Also, he has taken 27 wickets at an average of 29.40, with a fifer to his name.

Coming to the Test match, England won the toss and elected to field first. A brilliant 93 by Kane Williamson on his return to international cricket from injury, in 197 balls with 10 fours and a fighting 58 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six by Phillips, were key in taking the Kiwis to a total of 348 runs.

Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir were the top wicket-takers for England.

At the end of the first session, England was 174/4, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook unbeaten.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.