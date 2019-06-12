Yuvraj Singh names the ‘toughest’ bowler and overseas batsmen he admired most

India’s one of the finest all-rounders in limited overs cricket Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, finally revealed the toughest bowler he had faced during his international career.

Yuvraj, who holds the record of hitting six sixes in an over to England’s Stuart Broad in World T20, 2007, picked Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan as the toughest bowler to face. (Full Coverage of ICC World Cup 2019)

Yuvraj who had his fare share of troubles against the Sri Lankan spinners, particularly Murali and Ajantha Mendis, was dismissed five times by the former in his ODI career.

“Muttiah Muralitharan was the toughest bowler I had faced,” said Yuvraj while announcing his retirement from international cricket and IPL.

Yuvraj also named former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath in the same breath. “There was Glenn McGrath too, who gave me a tough time,” said Yuvraj.

When asked about an overseas cricketer he admired the most, the former India all-rounder chose Australia’s two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting.

“An overseas cricketer who I admired the most will be Ricky Ponting. Loved the way he batted,” Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj was quick to add the names of West Indian talisman Chris Gayle and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers’ name too. “Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers too, really enjoyed my time playing against them,” Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj also revealed that he had decided about quitting IPL last year itself.

“Last year only I had thought that this year’s IPL will be my last,” an emotional Yuvraj said.

The stylish left-hander also expressed his desires of playing in overseas T20 leagues.

“I am not available for IPL. I have retired from BCCI and international cricket. I am looking forward to play outside India (in T20 leagues).” He captained Kings XI Punjab and the now defunct Pune Warriors. He also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-handed batsman, who played just four matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50 including a half-century this year, felt it would have been better had he got more opportunities to play and bow out on a high.

“I was confused with my career and how I would end it. I would have been satisfied if I could have played more games in IPL 2019, would have been happy to leave the sport with that.

“But you don’t get everything in life. I had decided last year that this IPL would be my last and I’ll give it my best shot,” Yuvraj, who has scored 2750 runs in 132 IPL matches at a strike rate of 129.71, confessed.

