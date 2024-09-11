Explore
    Toss
    ZIM-W
    Yet to bat
    NAM-W
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by NAM-W and elected to field
    Live

    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 11, 2024 4:37 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 PM
    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score, Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024
    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score, Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024. Match will start on 11 Sep 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Passionate Munorwei, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Chipo Moyo, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Christine Mutasa, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loryn Phiri, Tawananyasha Marumani
    Namibia Women squad -
    Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Yasmeen Khan, Irene van Zyl, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni, Victoria Hamunyela    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 11, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Match Details
    Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Namibia Women to be held at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM
