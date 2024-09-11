Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM
Zimbabwe Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of United Arab Emirates Women and Zimbabwe Women tour of Namibia, 2024. Match will start on 11 Sep 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Lorraine Pemhiwa, Passionate Munorwei, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Chipo Moyo, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Christine Mutasa, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loryn Phiri, Tawananyasha Marumani
Namibia Women squad -
Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Yasmeen Khan, Irene van Zyl, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni, Victoria Hamunyela...Read More
