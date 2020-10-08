e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Leopard kills 7-year-old in Uttarakhand, 4th child killed within a month

Leopard kills 7-year-old in Uttarakhand, 4th child killed within a month

Man-animal conflicts in Uttarakhand have been on the rise.

dehradun Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
A cage has been placed to catch the leopard that attacked the child.
A cage has been placed to catch the leopard that attacked the child. (Getty Images)
         

A 7-year-old girl died in yet another leopard attack in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district late on Wednesday evening. This was the fourth case of a child getting killed by a leopard in the past one month in the state.

Divisional forest officer of Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargav said the incident happened in Bhatti village in Berinag sub-division of the district.

“The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the 7-year-old was attacked by a leopard outside her house. The animal took her to a nearby bush when villagers rushed to rescue her after listening to her cries. The leopard then left her body and fled from there,” said Bhargav.

According to the DFO, the forest department has installed a cage to catch the leopard and has alerted the villagers against letting their children come out of houses without being accompanied by elders.

In the last one month, four children have been killed in leopard attacks. On October 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Pauri Garhwal district, when he took his cattle for grazing in the forest area.

On September 24, an 11-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pithoragarh district when she was collecting fodder near her house. On September 19, a 7-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard when she was playing near her house in Almora district and on September 22, a 40-year-old man was also killed by a leopard in the Pithoragarh district.

