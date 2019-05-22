BJP’s Delhi unit gears up for assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit has started preparing for the assembly elections due early next year. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party is trying to fix problems faced in the three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP.

On Tuesday, Tiwari held a meeting with at least 45 of its councillors to discuss the problems concerning the functioning of the municipal corporations. “We have started preparations for the assembly elections. We are focusing on improving the functioning of the corporations. We held a meeting with the councillors to figure out the problem areas,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari, who is confident of the party winning all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, said, “We have been out of power for 22 years. With the BJP government at the Centre, our aim is to come to power in Delhi so that we can address the problems faced by Delhiites,” he said.

Senior party leaders said the BJP, which has been ruling the corporations for 12 years, is often attacked for their shoddy work, especially in sanitation.

