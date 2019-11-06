e-paper
Two protesting lawyers try to commit suicide in Delhi’s Rohini court

Lawyers in courts across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday.

delhi Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two lawyers in Rohini court, northwest Delhi, allegedly tried to commit suicide on Monday
Two lawyers in Rohini court, northwest Delhi, allegedly tried to commit suicide on Monday(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Two lawyers in Rohini court, northwest Delhi, allegedly tried to commit suicide on Monday as the protest against Delhi Police entered its third day.

One lawyer doused himself in kerosene and tried to set himself on fire but was stopped by his colleagues, police said.

TV channels showed another lawyer climbing a building in the Rohini court complex and threatening to jump off it.

Lawyers in courts across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday.

“Our fight is against only those policemen who fired at us and lathicharged us. We will protest till they are arrested,” a lawyer, who was protesting outside Rohini court, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Litigants were not allowed to enter court complexes across Delhi on Wednesday by the protesting lawyers.

