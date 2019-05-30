Urban Art body, stakeholders inspect Chandni Chowk project

Members of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and all stakeholders of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project carried out a joint inspection of the site on Tuesday.

A report will be submitted to Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who had ordered the inspection on Monday.

On Wednesday, all stakeholders reviewed the proposed locations of the 19 transformers planned to be set up on the central verge.

“We have looked at the locations of all the transformers and suggested alternative sites where these could be taken either underground or installed on-grade. There is scope for changes so that the heritage of the area is conserved,” said Smita Datta Makhija, who is a petitioner in the case, challenging the redevelopment project.

According to the original redevelopment plan, all the utilities are proposed on the central verge, which will be 3.5 metres wide. But DUAC and heritage conservationists are against it.

Local traders’ associations are not happy with suggestions made by DUAC and other heritage conservationists.

“The suggestions given by them are impractical. Where was DUAC for so many years? They have woken up to it when so much good work has started on the ground. After the inspection, DUAC members did not even hold a discussion with all the stakeholders,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

Despite efforts, DUAC chairman PSN Rao was unavailable for comments.

