After Asiad, aim for Olympics glory

India’s 2026 Asian Games campaign started slowly but ended with a flourish that should dispel doubts about the country’s efforts to become a serious sporting nation. The final tally of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze) is the country’s second-best showing at the continental showpiece. Save for a dip in athletics (five fewer golds) and shooting (four fewer golds), India could have matched the Hangzhou edition of the Games, where it clocked an all-time high of 28 golds.

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India’s 2026 Asian Games campaign started slowly but ended with a flourish that should dispel doubts about the country’s efforts to become a serious sporting nation. The final tally of 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze) is the country’s second-best showing at the continental showpiece. Save for a dip in athletics (five fewer golds) and shooting (four fewer golds), India could have matched the Hangzhou edition of the Games, where it clocked an all-time high of 28 golds. There are some obvious highs. Archery, with five golds, led the way and even saw 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod humble the mighty South Koreans in the team and individual women’s recurve section of the competition. Wrestling saw Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal show why they are among the best in the world. The boxers won three golds against none in Hangzhou, while the shooters, despite their sub-par showing, still won three.

PREMIUM India must start by identifying the athletes who truly have a chance of winning medals. The number isn’t huge, but all chances have to be maximised. For example, the Asiad archery gold, beating Korea, indicates space to build momentum and a legacy. (Reuters)

Now for the big question: Where do we go from here? The Los Angeles Olympics, scheduled for July 2028, are less than two years away, and many of India’s sportspersons are already aspiring to go from being the best in Asia to the best in the world. There is no clear path to the podium at the Olympics, and when there is one, it tests the athlete’s mettle in unimaginable ways. India must start by identifying the athletes who truly have a chance of winning medals. The number isn’t huge, but all chances have to be maximised.

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For example, the Asiad archery gold, beating Korea, indicates space to build momentum and a legacy. There are five recurve medals on offer at the Olympics. A similar story can play out in hockey as well. For the first time, India achieved the “double gold” at the Asiad, winning both the men’s and women’s gold. These medals secured Olympic qualification, earning them time to get faster, fitter, and better.

Shooting, boxing and wrestling are in the same boat: These are sports in which India consistently competes and beats the best. We must now aim at dominance, the way South Korea dominates archery, China dominates table tennis, the US dominates swimming, or Japan dominates judo. This isn’t easy at all, but is certainly achievable, as the base exists. Nothing, however, is possible without the active involvement of every concerned party — from the government to the federations.