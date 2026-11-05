Americans vote for accountability

If there is a word that Republicans in the US don’t want to hear today, it is “rebuke”. All major news media companies have used rebuke in their headlines announcing the Democratic takeover of both Houses of Congress in the midterms. The most interesting usage, however, came from a civic engagement and equity advocacy firm, which termed the electoral outcomes “a huge rebuke against hate and division”. In an election marked by many historic firsts — the first Black female

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If there is a word that Republicans in the US don’t want to hear today, it is “rebuke”. All major news media companies have used rebuke in their headlines announcing the Democratic takeover of both Houses of Congress in the midterms. The most interesting usage, however, came from a civic engagement and equity advocacy firm, which termed the electoral outcomes “a huge rebuke against hate and division”. In an election marked by many historic firsts — the first Black female governor, the first female Native American governor, the first openly gay male senator, and the first Muslim senator — this partly sums up the mood of the nation. All the above demographic categories, among several others, have been consistently reviled during Donald Trump’s two presidencies. American voters, however, have not voted merely for altruistic reasons or political correctness. Three ‘I’s have flipped it for the Democrats.

PREMIUM Trump, along with other leaders in his administration, declared “no more foreign wars” before occupying the White House only to launch one of the murkiest operations on Iranian soil in February this year. (AFP)

The HT editorial pages have indicated in the past two weeks, inflation has been on top of voters’ minds consistently since the beginning of 2026. Trump famously made the cost of living, especially the price of eggs, a plank for his second presidential campaign in 2024. Then, he fanned inflation himself. The annual inflation rate in the US reached 3.7% in September after steadily rising since February due to increased fuel prices. History suggests that American voters famously punish the incumbent because of inflation.

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Iran, unsurprisingly, became an issue, bucking the trend of American voters’ electoral indifference to foreign policy. However, when the same foreign policy leads them into a war that hits their daily budget, it’s another story. Trump, along with other leaders in his administration, declared “no more foreign wars” before occupying the White House only to launch one of the murkiest operations on Iranian soil in February this year, ostensibly at Israel’s behest. On the eve of the polls, Trump had an inkling of voter unhappiness over it and announced stopping potential aid to Israel. It was too little, too late.

Finally, the havoc unleashed by Trump’s emboldened Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in different parts of the US, targeting even citizens who looked like foreigners must be underscored. The ICE-caused labour market disruptions added to the woes of average Americans due to the economic ripple effect, especially in states heavily dependent on migrant labour such as Texas, California, and New York.

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The Democrats, aided by some of their Republican colleagues, should confront Trump, despite his reiterated veto threat, for the many indiscretions his administration has been indulging in.