An assertion of territorial integrity before trade

While another round of the ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks between India and Canada is underway in Ottawa, the two countries have already made a major collaborative decision. Terror, an issue stymieing relations between India and Canada during Justin Trudeau’s two governments, has emerged as the foundational plank for forward-looking bilateral ties under the Mark Carney administration. In a meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart David Morrison on Tuesday in New Delhi, cooperation in combating

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While another round of the ambitious Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks between India and Canada is underway in Ottawa, the two countries have already made a major collaborative decision. Terror, an issue stymieing relations between India and Canada during Justin Trudeau’s two governments, has emerged as the foundational plank for forward-looking bilateral ties under the Mark Carney administration. In a meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart David Morrison on Tuesday in New Delhi, cooperation in combating terrorism, transnational crime, trafficking of narcotics, and extradition of criminals has been etched as an instrument of foreign policy. This is a significant development, signalling both sides’ willingness to put past slights behind them — New Delhi accusing Ottawa of pandering to Khalistani elements hurting India’s sovereign interests, and Ottawa holding Indian agencies responsible for the assassination of Canadian citizens on the Canadian soil. To be sure, what this cooperation achieves on the ground will depend on horizontal and vertical synergies between the two States’ security mechanisms.

PREMIUM T.he optics of the dialogue between Doval and Morrison are important. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated in multiple international fora that economic interests of India cannot be met at the cost of its security and territorial integrity. (MEA via PTI)

Nonetheless, the optics of the dialogue between Doval and Morrison are important. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated in multiple international fora that economic interests of India cannot be met at the cost of its security and territorial integrity. The fact that India and Canada have affirmed their commitment towards a mutually beneficial security partnership bodes well for CEPA. The two countries are at the receiving end of the US’s mercantilist nationalism. While Ottawa is matching Washington almost tariff-to-tariff, such a luxury is not yet available to New Delhi. As India diversifies its alliances to mitigate the impact of US policies, this security cooperation can improve human mobility and provide a template for engagement with other countries: No trade without addressing terrorism.