Bipolar disorder: The Supreme Court opens the door
Bipolar disorder: The Supreme Court opens the door

The SC has opened up space for such a dialogue by ruling that the person with BPD was “entitled to succeed” just like anyone else
The recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling, in favour of a person with BPD, who was barred by the Delhi High Court administration from becoming a judicial officer in 2019 on account of his mental illness, offers crucial indicators towards that end (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

The stigma that surrounds people with bipolar disorder (BPD) is rooted in the modern anxiety around productivity. Yet, organisations and health systems are unable to define productivity in a manner that allows workers to have a stake in it. The recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling, in favour of a person with BPD, who was barred by the Delhi High Court administration from becoming a judicial officer in 2019 on account of his mental illness, despite clearing the exams and an interview, offers crucial indicators towards that end.

The person argued why he could work: He has been on medication and counselling since his diagnosis 11 years ago; and his ability to work was not affected by his condition (evidenced by the fact that he cleared the exams and interview). When a medical board found that his condition was in remission, he highlighted the absence of parameters to assess the capacity of a judge and pointed to the prejudices people with mental illnesses tackle. He stated that his ability to be productive was a function of his knowledge about BPD and his capacity to seek medical and psychological intervention.

BPD, a condition causing extreme mood swings, is the sixth leading cause of disability worldwide (World Health Organization). Psychiatrists say that people with BPD lead healthier lives with sustained medication and counselling. More recent research points to the importance of an enabling social environment, with organisations that trust workers to establish their own patterns of productivity, and health systems that create awareness about mental illnesses. The SC has opened up space for such a dialogue by ruling that the person with BPD was “entitled to succeed” just like anyone else.

