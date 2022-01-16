ECI extends the moratorium

As India enters the home stretch of the election season, the focus must be on prompt and uniform action against any violator regardless of political consideration. Indoor meetings can be risky, and, therefore, authorities should monitor such events to ensure Covid norms are strictly followed, the audience and speakers masked, the premises sanitised and adequate distance maintained. If outdoor rallies are allowed at some point — and large gatherings should only be permitted once Covid-19 cases are under control — they need to adhere to the protocols as well. For any decision on relaxing campaign restrictions, ECI needs hard data and scientific expertise. The five states, therefore, cannot let up on testing and Covid-19 control measures. An event by the Samajwadi Party last week showed that monitoring by local authorities can be far more effective. No slackening can be permitted in the fight to overcome the third wave.

With Covid cases surging across the country, this is a welcome move. Elections in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh are less than a month away and politicians are eager to canvas for votes. Political activity has also picked up, with parties starting to declare candidates and leaders hurling jibes at each other. But this cannot be prioritised over the urgent need to safeguard public health. The second wave of infections last year, and the five-state elections that coincided with it, taught the country that unmasked rallies and cramped political meetings can quickly become superspreader events. Both ECI and political parties have been more responsible this time around, but continued vigil is required to ensure that the Omicron variant doesn’t wreak havoc on the countryside and burden medical infrastructure.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended by a week the moratorium on events, rallies and roadshows by political parties in five poll-bound states. The poll watchdog has, however, made a concession to the parties, allowing indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 people or 50% of the capacity of the hall, as per guidelines prescribed by the disaster management authorities of the respective states. ECI put the onus of following Covid-19 norms and the code of conduct on political parties, and said fresh instructions on campaigning will be issued after a review on January 22. The decision was taken after ECI held separate virtual meetings with the health ministry, and the chief secretaries, health secretaries and chief electoral officers of the five states.

