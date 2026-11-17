Many pillars support the relationship between the world’s largest democracy and its oldest democracy. Among the most important is the decades-long people-to-people connection, anchored by the large and diverse Indian diaspora, which has acted as a bridge between the two nations even when the formal bilateral relationship was nascent. Against this backdrop, a recent report — which flagged that the number of Indians studying in the US declined by 6.5% in the 2025-26 academic year — is worrying. This is

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Many pillars support the relationship between the world’s largest democracy and its oldest democracy. Among the most important is the decades-long people-to-people connection, anchored by the large and diverse Indian diaspora, which has acted as a bridge between the two nations even when the formal bilateral relationship was nascent. Against this backdrop, a recent report — which flagged that the number of Indians studying in the US declined by 6.5% in the 2025-26 academic year — is worrying. This is the first time the figure has recorded an annual decline since the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21.

PREMIUM Stricter visa screenings, protracted delays in appointments and processing, higher rejection rates, and uncertainty over post-study employment opportunities — all made worse by the bombastic rhetoric against immigration by a sizeable chunk of the American political establishment — have undoubtedly contributed to this decline. (Shutterstock)

Stricter visa screenings, protracted delays in appointments and processing, higher rejection rates, and uncertainty over post-study employment opportunities — all made worse by the bombastic rhetoric against immigration by a sizeable chunk of the American political establishment — have undoubtedly contributed to this decline. Some myopic commentators might see this as a victory, but fewer Indian students in the US leaves both nations poorer. Since economic liberalisation in 1991, Indian students pursuing academic opportunities abroad have represented one of the most durable pathways for socioeconomic mobility, creating unparalleled wealth and networks. Similarly, this track has presented the US with a captive pool of global talent, which has helped US firms gain competitive advantage and gifted Silicon Valley with a cohort of tech leaders who now lead its most valuable firms. What this arrangement also did was create a consensus among the middle-class for stronger India-US ties, providing the relationship with a popular ballast that was once thought impossible.

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Falling student numbers threaten to undo the goodwill that underpins the India-US relationship at a time when geopolitical irritants are already hurting ties. Allowing the robust human-to-human connection to atrophy is in neither nation’s interest.