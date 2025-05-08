For Team India, a Rohit Sharma-shaped hole 

That Rohit Sharma has been struggling in tests has been clear for some time: The statistics (619 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 24.76 in 2024) speak for themselves. Then, in India, once you acquire the standing in cricket Sharma did, it is players who decide when they want to go — unlike in many other countries where selectors decide they have to. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old Sharma called time on a Test career that never quite lived up to potential. There were moments, none greater than his performances during the Pataudi Trophy in England during the 2021/22 tour when he scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57, but for most part, the disparity between his home record (2,535 runs @ 51.73) and his away record (1,644 runs @ 31.01) showcased a weakness in technique and perhaps the mind too. India’s tour of England begins in June, which means his successor will have little time to get into the swing of things (AP)

India may not miss Rohit the batter, especially on away tours, but Rohit the captain will be missed. His calm and seemingly laid-back approach seemed to bring the best out of many young cricketers. India’s tour of England begins in June, which means his successor will have little time to get into the swing of things. England tours have never been easy for India: They have won only three series there — in 1971/72, 1986 and 2007. There has been talk that 25-year-old Shubman Gill might get the top job but his troubles against the moving ball are well documented and he averages just 35.05 in Test cricket. Another option would be the maverick wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, but the selectors would need to consider his workload (and ignore his horrendous IPL season, as both captain and player). The best choice would have been Jasprit Bumrah but given that he keeps breaking down, the selectors are wary of picking him. Then, there is KL Rahul who was once being groomed for the job, but does not seem to be in the mix of things now.

The selectors are going to have to take a bet on someone – and hope he comes good.