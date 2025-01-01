In Manipur, the search for peace

Manipur chief minister (CM) N Biren Singh’s public apology over the violence that has ravaged his state for 19 months and killed at least 260 people may have come late in the day, but it is nevertheless a potentially pivotal moment. For the first time since ethnic strife erupted in the state in May 2023, Singh has abandoned his muscular stance and rhetoric that appeared slanted against the tribal communities and made a move towards a genuine expression of regret. “I want to say sorry for what happened in the state. Many people lost their loved ones and many had to leave their homes. I regret and want to apologise,” Singh said, adding that he hoped normalcy would be restored in the coming year. “Whatever happened has happened... I want to appeal to all communities to forgive and forget our past mistakes and start life afresh by living together in a peaceful and prosperous Manipur,” he said. The CM’s recognition of the scale of the problem, and his appeal to warring communities to swap retribution for dialogue, is welcome. It opens the door for some form of reconciliation brokered by the government. Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addresses a press conference, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Since May 2023, the administration has failed repeatedly in Manipur — in establishing law and order, in assuaging the grievances of various communities, and in appearing as an impartial arbiter in a dispute with longstanding grudges. This has created a trust deficit between the citizens and the government. Time and time again, a sizable chunk of the population has articulated its lack of confidence in a leader who appears to side with the dominant community and whose administration has done little to rein in militants from that group. All this has happened as the violence spiralled, shifting from a battle limited to two groups to a fire that has engulfed the state and almost everyone.

For Singh’s appeal to work, this perception of bias needs to change, and making that happen is the administration’s responsibility. An apology can only work when it is accompanied by introspection, truth-telling and accountability. Singh’s government must institute transparent investigations into the violence singing Manipur and eschew any action that fuels suspicion about a partisan state. For the administration to become effective, it has to regain its credibility. To do so, it must prosecute every criminal, bring representatives of every community on board, and act against those elements who stoked clashes.

The government finally has a chance to turn the tide of violence. But without accountability, the apology will ring hollow.