The finding that more than a third of all students in Delhi government schools face emotional and social challenges comes as no surprise but reinforces the fact that mental health problems are increasingly affecting young people, across barriers of class and income. The Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training study — which also flagged peer conflicts and aggression, problems with concentration and learning, anxieties around careers and parental pressure, and child sexual abuse — found worrying structural and

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The finding that more than a third of all students in Delhi government schools face emotional and social challenges comes as no surprise but reinforces the fact that mental health problems are increasingly affecting young people, across barriers of class and income. The Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training study — which also flagged peer conflicts and aggression, problems with concentration and learning, anxieties around careers and parental pressure, and child sexual abuse — found worrying structural and policy gaps. Many schools didn’t have certified counsellors or were burdened with very high student-teacher ratios that limited the teachers’ capacity to serve as first-line counsellors; almost half lack a dedicated counselling room, leaving students without a private space to discuss their concerns. There was also a lack of structured standard operating procedures to address such challenges.

PREMIUM Against the backdrop of India’s poor public school infrastructure, mental health challenges may not seem like a national priority. (HT Archive)

Against the backdrop of India’s poor public school infrastructure, mental health challenges may not seem like a national priority. But studies show children are struggling to cope with a rapidly changing world, a deteriorating climate, and technology pervading every aspect of their lives. The problem is more acute among underprivileged children in developing countries such as India, where quality education is not only scarce but also carries the burden of expectations from the family. If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, its future must be safeguarded by a generation of young people with sound mental health. The state authorities have taken a good first step in holding a baseline survey; this should be emulated across the country. The next step should be integrating mental health facilities into the broader vision for better school education, ensuring that structural and policy gaps are not neglected.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}