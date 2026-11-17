Last weekend, a pair of mechanical arms on a launch tower in south Texas caught SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft as it came down from orbit. The ship had circled Earth 14 times over 22 hours, released 26 Starlink satellites and survived the heat of re-entry before slipping between the tower’s arms. No spaceship had been caught on its return before. To push past the edge of the map is in human nature. Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vasco da Gama reached Calicut,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Last weekend, a pair of mechanical arms on a launch tower in south Texas caught SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft as it came down from orbit. The ship had circled Earth 14 times over 22 hours, released 26 Starlink satellites and survived the heat of re-entry before slipping between the tower’s arms. No spaceship had been caught on its return before. To push past the edge of the map is in human nature. Columbus crossed the Atlantic, Vasco da Gama reached Calicut, and Magellan’s crew sailed round the world. How far they went was as relevant as whether their vessels came back. Until now, spacecraft have been used once and then discarded or destroyed, as though every ship that crossed an ocean were scuttled on the far shore. On Saturday, one was brought back.

PREMIUM SpaceX Starship 42 returns from orbit to the launch pad on the 15th test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, US, November 14, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius (Reuters)

We already knew what partial reuse can do. SpaceX’s Falcon rockets, which recover only the booster, cut launch costs by 90% and made flights to the International Space Station routine. A spaceship that returns as a whole could some day make flights frequent and cheap enough for people to stay on the Moon instead of visiting — unlike the Apollo, which went there and stopped. Nasa now expects Starship to serve as its lunar lander.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

To be sure, SpaceX still has much to prove. The Super Heavy booster ran into trouble on its descent and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has yet to work out how to transfer fuel to a spacecraft in orbit, which any journey to the Moon or Mars requires. Experts have said SpaceX needs multiple repeated successes before the capability can be trusted with sensitive payloads and missions. Musk has predicted launches more than once an hour within three to four years, but that is best seen as a target, not certainty.

The voyages of discovery also showed that whoever owned the ships decided who gained from the territories they opened. The ships that matter now belong to one company, controlled by the world’s richest man, and Nasa’s return to the Moon depends on them. Ukraine learned last month what such dependence means when the military satellite service its drones relied on was restricted. Countries that want a say in where humans go next, India among them, will need reusable rockets of their own. The frontier is opening again, and those who build the ships will set its terms.