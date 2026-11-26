Governments worldwide have failed to create safe infrastructure for women victims of violence. The global record on women’s safety and justice mechanisms is bad — at work, on the streets, at spots of leisure, and even at home. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Delhi woke up to reports of the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old café employee by her colleagues. Just a day before, a UN report pegged the number of women and girls intentionally killed in 2025 at 78,000. Intimate partners or family members killed 47,000 out of them.

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On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Delhi woke up to reports of the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old café employee by her colleagues. Just a day before, a UN report pegged the number of women and girls intentionally killed in 2025 at 78,000. Intimate partners or family members killed 47,000 out of them.

PREMIUM Governments worldwide have failed to create safe infrastructure for women victims of violence. The global record on women’s safety and justice mechanisms is bad — at work, on the streets, at spots of leisure, and even at home. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo) more less

Governments worldwide have failed to create safe infrastructure for women victims of violence. The global record on women’s safety and justice mechanisms is bad — at work, on the streets, at spots of leisure, and even at home. The UN report highlighted that women often choose silence over seeking help from either the community or the police. In India, for instance, the report says that only 14% of all women victims of physical or sexual violence sought help, and only 5.6% approached the police. The 54-country averages sit at 23% and 7%, respectively.

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Official numbers, therefore, do not accurately represent reality even as they portray an extremely grim picture. Political and policy announcements have done little to change the status quo. The government’s own surveys have consistently highlighted that women-empowerment initiatives have not achieved the desired results. The last NFHS data (2024) revealed that women’s empowerment — indicated by access to education, health care, employment, etc — did not necessarily protect them from intimate partner violence. Most states demonstrated a marginal drop in spousal violence; some even reported a rise, including high-literacy states such as Karnataka and Manipur.

There are extensive legal protections for women, but poor enforcement means these promises are only on paper. Half of the world’s population cannot be allowed to feel safety is a privilege rather than a pre-requisite.