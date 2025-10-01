Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Behind high convictions: The reality of green crime stats | Number Theory

ByAbhishek Jha
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 08:11 am IST

Headline numbers on environmental crimes suggest that India does relatively better when it comes to tackling such crimes

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the 2023 edition of the Crime in India report on Monday. This report is the official source of crime statistics and their disposal by the criminal justice system in India. Among the various sub-categories of crime for which the report gives data is the category of environmental crimes. Headline numbers on environmental crimes suggest that India does relatively better when it comes to tackling such crimes. However, reading the fine print of the data shows that the track record is patchier when it comes to really damaging environmental violations.

File photo
File photo
