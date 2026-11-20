A live dig showcasing a Mauryan-era hearth, an 18th-century Mahabharata scroll last seen in public in 1911 and contemporary artist Subodh Gupta’s open-air monumental installation cast in stainless steel are some of the displays at the Purana Qila complex that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will view when he inaugurates the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisation Dialogue Forum on Friday.

Subodh Gupta

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These displays will also be part of the second India Art, Architecture and Design (IAAD) Biennale, and were readied in time for its announcement, which the PM is expected to make at the summit.

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The past few weeks have seen a flurry of activity inside the 16th-century monument, which has been designated as the nodal site of the biennale that begins on December 4. Other pavilions, including one by the ministry of culture, are expected to come up by then.

A day before the summit, at one of the two Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation sites located in the complex, an archaeologist and a siteworker sit on their haunches patiently exposing a hearth likely dating to the Mauryan Era (as far back as 600 to 300 BCE). Shards of redware pottery, broken pieces of serving vessels and even a singular intact pot likely used to cook rice — distinguishable from a serving dish by an additional layer of clay — are embedded in the section wall of the 6.5-metre-deep dig.

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DAG

{{^usCountry}} The live dig forms part of Astitva, a temporary exhibition that will showcase pieces of painted greyware pottery, and other similarly-dated relics excavated from Purana Qila and other ASI digs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The live dig forms part of Astitva, a temporary exhibition that will showcase pieces of painted greyware pottery, and other similarly-dated relics excavated from Purana Qila and other ASI digs. {{/usCountry}}

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“The British came and propagated the story that Indian history incorporated the Dark Ages. There is no such thing as the Dark Ages, and this dig, which dates back to even the pre-Mauryan era, proves that,” said Dr Satarupa Bal, assistant superintending archaeologist and the co-director of the archaeological excavations at Purana Qila.

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“As of now, we have carbon-dated the earliest deposits to 545 BCE. Further excavations are on, and these early cultural deposits are currently being studied, relative dating of which have been found to go back to 1200 BCE, in accordance with other contemporary sites,” she said.

Further within the complex, inside what were once barracks of the fort, an 18th-century scroll stretched out over its entire 72-metre length, lies lit up inside its custom-made display table. Sixty eight narrative miniatures executed in natural pigments and gold highlights are interspersed among the 18 chapters of the Mahabharata written in Sanskrit, in tiny and neat Devanagari letterings.

The work belongs to the private collection of Ashish Anand of DAG (formerly the Delhi Art Gallery). It was last shown in public in 1911 at the United Provinces Exhibition in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) by its then owner, Harcharan Lal, a Farrukhabad-based banker, who priced the manuscript at ₹50,000.

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The scroll, which forms part of the DAG’s exhibit for the upcoming biennale, offers a dazzling display of artistry. Created by Kashmiri calligraphers and northern Indian miniature painters from Farrukhabad/Murshidabad in 1791, it combines elements of the late provincial Mughal tradition with regional characteristics associated with Jaipur and subtle Pahari influences. The visuals placed within circular frames punctuate the text and depict different scenes from the Mahabharata, including the Kurukshetra war.

“The ‘Sri Mahabharata’ represents the extraordinary continuity of India’s artistic, literary and devotional traditions. Created in 1791, this monumental scroll brings together Sanskrit scholarship, calligraphy, miniature painting and manuscript craftsmanship on an exceptional scale, while its collaboration between Kashmiri scribes and northern Indian painters reflects the movement of artistic knowledge and expertise across regions,” Anand said.

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A short walk away, four sets of seven tall columns cast in stainless steel emerge from the well-manicured lawns of the monument complex. The installation titled ‘Kingdom of Earth’ and made by Subodh Gupta, resembles the ruins associated with ancient stone architecture, but utilises an idiom that the contemporary artist has come to be known for: the modern-day ubiquitous kitchen utensil.

“Ruins have always fascinated me. They carry traces of a culture, and remind us of how beautiful these places must have been. ‘Kingdom of Earth’ brings together columns, animals and objects that seem to belong to different times. Columns suggest strength and permanence, but here they appear as broken forms. Through these connections, I am asking questions about civilisation, what survives and who we are,” Gupta said.

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The installation has been displayed by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which is one of the exhibitors of the India Biennale.

Till date, over 70 exhibitors, including privately-run art foundations, cultural institutions, art galleries and independent artists, have signed up to participate in the 108-day biennale.

Different monuments like the Agrasen ki Baoli, Humayun’s Tomb, and the Qutub Minar as well as institutions like the National Museum and the National Gallery of Modern Art will form sites of exhibitions, which will centre around the curatorial theme, Tat Twam Asi (You Are That).