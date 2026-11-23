Classic puzzles are classics because they have survived the test of time. This raises a problem when running such puzzles in Problematics: because they have been around so long, many people will be familiar with them, and their answers can usually be found on the internet. One way around this is to adapt the original, something I have done several times over the years.

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In the following adaptation, I have not only created an entirely new setting but also introduced a mathematical tweak. Even if some readers are familiar with the original, the tweak should hopefully offer them a new solving experience.

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#Puzzle 222.1

Five robbers enter a bank at night and make off with a large amount of money, somewhere between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh. All the money is in ₹100 notes, which the robbers stash in their hideout before going to their respective homes to sleep.

Later, robber #1 decides that counting and distributing the notes in the morning would be too strenuous an exercise. So, he goes to the hideout and counts the notes that night itself, intending to take 1/5 of the amount. As it turns out, the number of notes is not divisible by 5. Yes, there is honour among thieves, or so it appears: Robber #1 does not make off with the entire amount. But there are limitations to this code of honour: the robber pockets one of the notes, which makes the remaining number divisible by 5. He takes 1/5 of this remainder in addition to the single note he has already pocketed. He finds this absolutely justified: he alone had counted all the notes, while his four cronies will together count roughly 4/5 of the remainder, so that extra note is his reward for the extra effort.

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{{^usCountry}} A few minutes after robber #1 leaves, robber #2 arrives at the hideout. Unaware that robber #1 has already taken his share, robber #2 also tries to divide the loot into five equal shares. And once again, the number is not divisible by 5: there is an extra ₹100 note. So, robber #2 too pockets the extra note, plus 1/5 of the rest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few minutes after robber #1 leaves, robber #2 arrives at the hideout. Unaware that robber #1 has already taken his share, robber #2 also tries to divide the loot into five equal shares. And once again, the number is not divisible by 5: there is an extra ₹100 note. So, robber #2 too pockets the extra note, plus 1/5 of the rest. {{/usCountry}}

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The same thing happens with the other robbers. Robber #3 is the next to arrive, pockets one note, and takes 1/5 of the remaining notes. Then robber #4 arrives, and after him robber #5. Both follow the same procedure, first taking one note, then 1/5 of the remainder.

We thought they were honourable men, and they had indeed demonstrated this, with only a slight blemish of ₹100 on each of their reputations. But the handling of so much money, and a good night’s sleep, can turn the most resolute of consciences. The next morning, when the five reassemble at the hideout, no one tells his companions that he has already taken his perceived share. They count the notes that remain, and this time the number is divisible by 5. Each takes 1/5 and goes home, smirking to himself.

How much money did they steal, and how much each robber get in the end?

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#Puzzle 221.2

ab/bc = a/c

This equation is obviously true if a, b and care numbers, and ab and bc are products. But suppose a, b and c are digits, and ab and bc are not products but rather two-digit numbers represented by the respective symbols.

What values for a, b and c will make the above equation correct? Each letter must represent a different digit, and none of them must be 0.

MAILBOX: LAST WEEK'S SOLVERS

#Puzzle 221.1

Hi Kabir,

I found this zebra puzzle quite tough. The parking arrangement from left to right is:

Slot #1: Simi and Anil Garg, blue van

Slot #2: Sana and Arun Gill, pink sedan

Slot #3: Soma and Anil Gore, red motorcycle

Slot #4: Ajay and Sara Goud, silver SUV

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Slot #5: Siri and Atul Guha, Orange scooter

— Sabornee Jana, Mumbai

#Puzzle 221.2

Dear Mr Kabir,

The 1000 ₹1 coins should be distributed in the numbers 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256 and 489 across the ten bags.

Using these powers of 2, we can derive every amount from ₹1 to ₹511 with the first nine bags, i.e. every number from 1 to 511 can be written in binary base using 9 digits, and the sum of the numbers in all 9 bags is 2⁹– 1 = 511. For any amount from ₹512 to ₹1000, take the ₹489 bag plus the appropriate combination from the first nine bags.

— Shri Ram Aggarwal, Palam, New Delhi

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Solved both puzzles: Sabornee Jana (Mumbai), Shri Ram Aggarwal (Delhi), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Yadvendra Somra (Sonipat), Professor Anshul Kumar (Delhi), Ajay Ashok (Delhi)

Solved #Puzzle 221.2: Anil Khanna (Fremont), Kanwarjit Singh (Chief Commissioner of Income-tax, retired), Rajendra Gade (ex-ISRO, Ahmedabad)

Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies by Friday noon to problematics@hindustantimes.com