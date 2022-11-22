Karnataka KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result today on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce seat allotment result for the second round of KCET 2022 counselling today, November 22. Candidates can check their allotment results on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, when announced. KCET round 2 seat allotment result link updates.

Previously, KEA said that this result will be out on November 21 but as per the latest information on the website, it will be available on November 22, after 11 am.

“UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” reads a notice on the website.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats can exercise choices from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022.

While the release date of allotment result has been postponed, no change in the other activities mentioned above has been notified by KEA. Visit the official website for more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON