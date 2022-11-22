KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 allotment result out, link here

KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can check it on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The result was scheduled for November 21 but it was later postponed.

“UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” reads the latest notice on the website.

Direct link to check Karnataka UGCET allotment result is given below.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON