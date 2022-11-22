KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 allotment result out, link here
KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET round 2 allotment result declared on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can check it on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The result was scheduled for November 21 but it was later postponed.
“UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” reads the latest notice on the website.
Nov 22, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Nov 22, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Nov 22, 2022 01:37 PM IST
Nov 22, 2022 01:14 PM IST
As per the KCET round 2 counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats can exercise choices from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022.
Nov 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST
Nov 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST
“UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” KEA said.
Nov 22, 2022 11:28 AM IST
Nov 22, 2022 11:26 AM IST
Nov 22, 2022 11:26 AM IST
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
- Go to the admissions section and select UG CET 2022.
- On the next page, open the link for allotment result.
- Login and view your result.
Nov 22, 2022 11:22 AM IST
Candidates can check KCET round 2 seat allotment result on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Nov 22, 2022 11:20 AM IST
