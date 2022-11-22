Home / Education / Admissions / KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live: Round 2 allotment result out, link here
KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live Updates: Karnataka CET round 2 allotment result declared on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Live Updates: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment results. Candidates can check it on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The result was scheduled for November 21 but it was later postponed. 

“UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” reads the latest notice on the website.

Direct link to check Karnataka UGCET allotment result is given below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    KCET round 2 allotment result link

    Direct link to check KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2022.

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    KCET round 2 allotment result out

    KEA has announced seat allotment result for the second round of KCET counselling 2022.

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    KCET round 2 allotment resut: No change in other activities

    While KEA has postponed the release date of allotment result for round 2, no change in other activities related to the second round of counselling has been informed. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 01:14 PM IST

    KCET 2022 counselling schedule for round 2

    As per the KCET round 2 counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats can exercise choices from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The payment of fees for Choice 1 and Choice 2 and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 23 to November 25, 2022.

  • Nov 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST

    KCET round 2 alotment result not announced yet

    KEA has not announced KCET round 2 seat allotment result yet. It will be available on kea.kar.nic.in. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    KCET round 2 allotment result: Official notification

    “UGCET-2022 (Engineering, Architecture, B-Pharma, Farm Sciences, Yoga & Naturopathy) Second round seat allotment result will be announced on 22/11/22 after 11 am,” KEA said. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    KCET round 2 seat allotment result time

    As per official information, KCET round 2 allotment result will be announced on November 22, “after 11 am”. The exact time is not confirmed. Follow this blog for all the latest information. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    KCET round 2 allotment result link

    KEA has not published Karnataka CET rond 2 allotment result yet. When available, the link will be added here. 

  • Nov 22, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    How to check KCET 2022 round 2 allotment result

    1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in.
    2. Go to the admissions section and select UG CET 2022. 
    3. On the next page, open the link for allotment result. 
    4. Login and view your result. 
  • Nov 22, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2022: Where to check

    Candidates can check KCET round 2 seat allotment result on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Nov 22, 2022 11:20 AM IST

    KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result shortly. 

    KEA will announce Karnataka CET round 2 seat allotment result soon. 

