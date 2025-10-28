Medical Counselling Committee has released MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling rounds can check the schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule released at mcc.nic.in, choice filling begins today

As per the official schedule, the registration process will end on November 5, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on October 28 and will close on November 5, 2025. The choice locking facility will begin on at 4 pm and end at 11.55 pm on November 5.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 6 to November 7, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on November 8, 2025.

The reporting and rejoining will be done from November 9 to November 15, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from November 16 to November 18, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.