The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. But when will the allotment list be released? MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2: When will allotment list release?(Unsplash)

As per the revised schedule released on September 1, 2025, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.

However, on September 9, MCC released a notice informing candidates that f DGHS is in the process of adding newly accredited seats sent by NMC in the seat matrix of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025. In addition, the scrutiny of NRI documents is in progress. Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025. The Revised Schedule of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 will be uploaded shortly on the MCC website.

The Committee has still not released the revised schedule for Round 2 yet.

Candidates are confused regarding the seat allotment result date for Round 2. Round 2 registration concluded on September 9, and the choice filling and locking facility was also closed on the same date. As per the previous schedule, the seat allotment was processed from September 10 to 11, 2025.

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

When released, the seat allotment results can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. The seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.