Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2: When will allotment list release?

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 11:21 am IST

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result will be out on mcc.nic.in. Know when will allotment list release for Round 2. 

The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. But when will the allotment list be released?

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2: When will allotment list release?(Unsplash)
MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2: When will allotment list release?(Unsplash)

As per the revised schedule released on September 1, 2025, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.

However, on September 9, MCC released a notice informing candidates that f DGHS is in the process of adding newly accredited seats sent by NMC in the seat matrix of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025. In addition, the scrutiny of NRI documents is in progress. Hence, the competent authority has decided to extend the schedule of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025. The Revised Schedule of Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 will be uploaded shortly on the MCC website.

The Committee has still not released the revised schedule for Round 2 yet.

Candidates are confused regarding the seat allotment result date for Round 2. Round 2 registration concluded on September 9, and the choice filling and locking facility was also closed on the same date. As per the previous schedule, the seat allotment was processed from September 10 to 11, 2025.

MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

When released, the seat allotment results can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. The seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / MCC NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for Round 2: When will allotment list release?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On