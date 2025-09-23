PPU UG Admission 2025: Registration process begins at ppup.ac.in, direct link here

Patliputra University, Patna has started the registration process for PPU UG Admission 2025 on September 23, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of PPU at ppup.ac.in. The entrance of the Patliputra University. (Sourced photo)

As per the official notice, candidates who have not applied for the admission round are eligible to apply, or candidates who were previously denied admission can also apply. Also, candidates who have missed their enrollment due to some reason earlier or whose name has not yet appeared in any merit list can select a maximum of 2 colleges.

The last date to apply is September 25, 2025. The merit list will be displayed on September 26, and the validation of names process will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2025.

Students are advised to select a maximum of 02 (two) colleges, keeping in mind their subject and the availability of seats in the college. If students do not select a college, their selection will not appear in the merit list of any college.

PPU UG Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PPU at ppup.ac.in.

2. Click on UG admission link available under admissions link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PPU.