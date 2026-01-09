School of Global Leadership opens admissions for 2026 Global Leadership Programme
SoGL opens admissions for its Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership for 2026, targeting mid-career professionals. Applications are accepted from Jan 5.
The School of Global Leadership (SoGL) has announced admissions for the 2026 intake of its Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership (PGP-GL), a programme aimed at mid-career professionals seeking to strengthen leadership and decision-making capabilities in an increasingly complex global environment.
Applications for the programme are open from January 5 to February 15, 2026, with the academic session scheduled to begin on April 20, 2026. Designed primarily for working professionals, the programme brings together participants from diverse fields including business, public policy, law, technology, journalism, social impact, and entrepreneurship.
SoGL positions leadership not as a function of hierarchy or formal authority, but as the ability to exercise judgement, navigate uncertainty, and work across institutional and sectoral boundaries. The programme focuses on ethical decision-making and practical leadership skills required in situations where outcomes are not clearly defined.
A key feature of the PGP-GL is its global residency model, which provides participants exposure to leadership and governance contexts across seven countries—India, China, the UAE, the United States, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. These residencies are intended to complement classroom learning by placing participants in real-world settings, allowing engagement with practitioners, institutions, and policy environments across regions.
Commenting on the programme’s approach, Jayant Sinha, Chair of SoGL, said the institution is built on the belief that leadership is most tested in moments of ambiguity. He highlighted the programme’s emphasis on practice-led learning, global exposure, and reflection, aimed at building judgement rather than theoretical knowledge alone.
Admissions to the PGP-GL follow a structured evaluation process that includes an online application, a resume, academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a video statement of purpose. Applicants are assessed on intellectual motivation, leadership maturity, and readiness for an intensive and immersive learning experience.
Eligibility is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of relevant professional experience, or a master’s degree. By bringing together participants from varied sectors and professional backgrounds, SoGL aims to create a learning environment that reflects the complexity of real-world leadership challenges.
With admissions now open, the programme is expected to attract professionals looking beyond formal credentials, seeking global exposure, peer learning, and practical frameworks applicable to their current and future leadership roles.
(Based on press note issued by School of Global Leadership (SoGL).)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News