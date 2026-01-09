School of Global Leadership opens admissions for 2026 Global Leadership Programme

The School of Global Leadership (SoGL) has announced admissions for the 2026 intake of its Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership (PGP-GL), a programme aimed at mid-career professionals seeking to strengthen leadership and decision-making capabilities in an increasingly complex global environment.

Applications for the programme are open from January 5 to February 15, 2026, with the academic session scheduled to begin on April 20, 2026. Designed primarily for working professionals, the programme brings together participants from diverse fields including business, public policy, law, technology, journalism, social impact, and entrepreneurship.

SoGL positions leadership not as a function of hierarchy or formal authority, but as the ability to exercise judgement, navigate uncertainty, and work across institutional and sectoral boundaries. The programme focuses on ethical decision-making and practical leadership skills required in situations where outcomes are not clearly defined.

A key feature of the PGP-GL is its global residency model, which provides participants exposure to leadership and governance contexts across seven countries—India, China, the UAE, the United States, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. These residencies are intended to complement classroom learning by placing participants in real-world settings, allowing engagement with practitioners, institutions, and policy environments across regions.

Commenting on the programme’s approach, Jayant Sinha, Chair of SoGL, said the institution is built on the belief that leadership is most tested in moments of ambiguity. He highlighted the programme’s emphasis on practice-led learning, global exposure, and reflection, aimed at building judgement rather than theoretical knowledge alone.

Admissions to the PGP-GL follow a structured evaluation process that includes an online application, a resume, academic transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a video statement of purpose. Applicants are assessed on intellectual motivation, leadership maturity, and readiness for an intensive and immersive learning experience.

Eligibility is open to candidates with a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years of relevant professional experience, or a master’s degree. By bringing together participants from varied sectors and professional backgrounds, SoGL aims to create a learning environment that reflects the complexity of real-world leadership challenges.

With admissions now open, the programme is expected to attract professionals looking beyond formal credentials, seeking global exposure, peer learning, and practical frameworks applicable to their current and future leadership roles.

(Based on press note issued by School of Global Leadership (SoGL).)