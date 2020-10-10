e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP EAMCET results 2020 announced, 84.78% qualify in engineering

AP EAMCET results 2020 announced, 84.78% qualify in engineering

AP EAMCET results 2020: This year, a total of 156899 students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

education Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
HT Correspondent | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
AP EAMCET results 2020.
AP EAMCET results 2020.(HT file)
         

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday announced the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results. A total of 84.78% candidates qualified in engineering course, and 91.77% qualified in agriculture stream.

This year, a total of 156899 students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The varsity on October 7, conducted a special entrance exam for candidates who were coronavirus positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million
‘Tide’s begun to turn’: Pompeo says US, India partners in fight against China
‘Tide’s begun to turn’: Pompeo says US, India partners in fight against China
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
TRP manipulation case: What has happened so far
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
The economic arguments in favour of the three farm bills: All you need to know
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Booking, cancellation of rail tickets allowed till 5 minutes before departure from today
Actor Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be legalised in India
Actor Ranvir Shorey wants marijuana to be legalised in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In