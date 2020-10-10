AP EAMCET results 2020 announced, 84.78% qualify in engineering

education

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:32 IST

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday announced the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) 2020 results. State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results. A total of 84.78% candidates qualified in engineering course, and 91.77% qualified in agriculture stream.

This year, a total of 156899 students appeared for engineering stream and 75830 students appeared for agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The varsity on October 7, conducted a special entrance exam for candidates who were coronavirus positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was conducted on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

How to check AP EAMCET results 2020:

Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, Click on the AP EAMCET 2020

Click on the link that reads, “ AP EAMCET 2020 results”

Key in your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.