APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Top 10 inspirational Kalam quotes for students

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:21 IST

Today is the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the 11th President of India, the missile man of our country and a great educationalist. He was very dedicated towards teaching and thus United Nations, in the year 2010, recognised October 15 as World Students Day.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam also known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, for his contributions towards the development of the country’s missile projects, was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2002, Dr Kalam became the 11th President of India and famously became the ‘People’s President’ for his friendly nature with one and all.

The former President suffered a cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, and passed away while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Here are the top 10 quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam:

1. “If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.”

2. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

3. “If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved.”

4. “One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.”



5. “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it.”

6. “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.”

7.“The purpose of education is to make good human beings with skill and expertise... Enlightened human beings can be created by teachers.”

8. “Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realised by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in.”

9. “Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level.”

10. “To become ‘unique,’ the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.”

