Home / Education / Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2020: Registration process underway, here’s how to apply

Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2020: Registration process underway, here’s how to apply

education Updated: Apr 08, 2020 12:50 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (unsplash )
         

All India Council for Technical Skill Development (AICTSD) has released an official notification regarding the Aryabhatta National Maths Competition 2020 on its official website.

Students interested and eligible to appear in the test can apply online at aictsd.com on or before April 30, 2020.

The council will be conducting the online test on May 20, 2020. The result for which is scheduled to be declared on May 30, 2020.

Through this competition, the council is searching for the ” Great Technology Scientist of Future INDIA – 2020 ” from the student community.

Prize Money:

First Prize: Rs 75,000

Second Prize: Rs 25,000

Third Prize: Rs 10,000

Eligibility criteria:

1) Any College & School Student or a hobbyist who wants to present their mathematical skills at the National Level & becoming the Technology Scientist of future India – 2020.

2) From the Age group of 10 Years to 24 Years old can apply

Application fee:

Students have to pay an online application fee of Rs 260.

How to apply:

1) Fill the Online Application Form

2) Pay the online application fee

3) After Filling the Online Application Form & Processing Fee Payment, the student will get a Registration Confirmation Acknowledgment on your registered E-mail ID with Hall Ticket Number (Only Hall Ticket Number) from AICTSD within 48 Hrs.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for following age groups:

Group 1 ( 10 to 13 Years OLD )

Group 2 ( 14 to 17 Years OLD )

Group 3 ( 18 to 24 Years OLD )

