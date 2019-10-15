e-paper
Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit card 2019 released at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Candidates who are appearing in the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before October 21, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:37 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The registration process for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination started on September 20, 2019. (Screengrab)
Bihar legislative council has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard post on Monday, October 14, 2019. Candidates who are appearing in the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before October 21, 2019.

The registration process for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination started on September 20, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the admit card link available on the home page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Follow instructions to download the admit card

5.Take a print out of admit card for future use.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:34 IST

