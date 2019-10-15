Bihar Sachivalaya Group D Admit card 2019 released at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

education

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:37 IST

Bihar legislative council has released the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant, Driver, LDC and Security Guard post on Monday, October 14, 2019. Candidates who are appearing in the recruitment examination can download their admit cards online at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in on or before October 21, 2019.

The registration process for Bihar Sachivalaya Group D recruitment examination started on September 20, 2019.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:34 IST