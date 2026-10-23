Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet. The BIEAP 1st- and 2nd-year timetable has been released.

AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, check exam dates here

As per the official timetable, the 1st-year exam will commence on February 24 and end on March 15, 2027. The exam will begin with Elective Languages and will end with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I.

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The 2nd-year exam will commence on February 25 and end on March 16, 2027. The exam will begin with Elective Language papers and will end with Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II.

BIEAP 1st and 2nd year examinations will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

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In 2026, the Class 11 theory exam commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24. The exam was held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12, or 2nd-year, exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 23, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

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{{^usCountry}} The AP Inter Result was announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage of first year was 77% and second year was 81%. Minister Lokesh Nara announced the results. The results were announced at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc. was also released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AP Inter Result was announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage of first year was 77% and second year was 81%. Minister Lokesh Nara announced the results. The results were announced at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc. was also released. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.

AP Board Exam 2027 Timetable

AP Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year timetable released, check exam dates here